Sales of JD 618 Dragon Boat Festival sachets increased by 20 times year-on-year

Eating zongzi, racing dragon boats, and wearing sachets have always been the traditional customs of the Dragon Boat Festival. As the festival is approaching, many consumers don’t forget to purchase a delicate sachet for their relatives and friends while purchasing rice dumplings of various flavors. According to consumption data from JD.com 618, the turnover of sachets has increased 20 times year-on-year. Consumers in Guangdong, Beijing, and Sichuan are most keen on giving sachets to each other, accounting for 30% of the purchases. In order to meet the needs of consumers for holiday gifts, JD.com is working with merchants to speed up replenishment.

The Chinese custom of wearing sachets on the Dragon Boat Festival has a long history. Due to the hot and humid weather during the Dragon Boat Festival and the breeding of mosquitoes, the folks put wormwood and other Chinese herbal medicines in special cloth bags, wrapped in silk cloth, and then tied with five-color silk strings to make colorful shapes. The function of avoiding plague and preventing disease also contains the good wishes of eliminating plague and impurity, and praying for health and safety.

In modern times, sachets, as the carrier of traditional culture, are also regarded by more and more consumers as an indispensable sense of ritual for the Dragon Boat Festival, and have become a good choice for gifts.Jingdong 618 brings new and exquisite triangular rice dumpling ancient style sachet, Duomeiyi cute cartoon version of rice dumpling sachet, Ounizi ancient style brocade dragon boat pattern sachet, and handmade DIY materials for Dragon Boat Festival sachet that are suitable for parents and children. Bags, etc., have become the best-selling items for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

At present, the Dragon Boat Festival is only one week away. Consumers can give priority to purchasing products from JD.com's self-operated merchants, and deliver holiday gifts to relatives and friends faster.



