Rabat hosts the Comedy Film Festival

Rabat hosts the Comedy Film Festival
Friday, June 16, 2023

The International Comedy Film Festival in Rabat will return for a fourth edition, and its activities are expected to take place from June 17 to 24, at Al Nahda Cinema Hall.

The organizers of this cinematic event announced, in a communiqué, the list of members of the two arbitration committees for this session, and the Moroccan artist and director Abdou El-Masnaoui heads the feature film jury, and includes in its membership both professor and film critic Mustafa Taleb, actress Farah Fawzy, and film critic Yasmine Belmahi, who is responsible for Nordic Film Week Julia Erickson.

As for the short film jury, the Moroccan comedian, Badia Senhaji, was chosen as its president, and the members of the screenwriter are Tawfik Benjelloun, film critic Adel Samar, sound engineer Abdellatif Hama, and screenwriter Jonathan Connell.

The International Comedy Film Festival in Rabat this year is known for the participation of 7 feature films and 22 short films, from 17 countries.

Rabat Comedy Film Festival

