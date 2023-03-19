MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin visited the occupied territories of the neighboring country around nine years after the Russian annexation of Crimea – for the first time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. He will then receive China‘s party and state leader Xi Jinping for a three-day state visit to Moscow this Monday. Putin, who was issued with an arrest warrant for war crimes in Ukraine by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Friday, wants to show once again that he is not isolated internationally.

