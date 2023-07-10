JD.com’s Cool Festival: Beat the Heat with Innovative Cooling Products and Unbeatable Deals

Jingdong Home Furnishing Department Store’s Cool Festival is set to open on July 11, offering a range of explosive bedding products and other cooling items to help people beat the summer heat. With many provinces in China experiencing temperatures above 35°C, the festival aims to meet the cooling needs of consumers during this high-temperature weather.

JD.com has partnered with core brands such as Mercury Home Textiles, Fuguang, Jiaoxia, and Xitianlong to bring popular, new, and trending products related to cooling off. Customers can expect discounts as low as 1 yuan and as low as 9.9 yuan, as well as other super-value discounts for every 200 yuan spent.

One of the main focuses of the festival is to provide products that enhance sleep quality during sweltering summer nights. Cowhide mats, silk quilts, and cool-feeling quilts have become popular on JD.com due to their ability to provide a cool and comfortable sleeping environment. The Rolleile snail leather mats, made from top layer cowhide, are both breathable and excellent in heat dissipation. Mercury’s silk summer quilt, on the other hand, offers super hygroscopicity and a dry feel during hot nights.

To help people cool down during the day, JD.com is offering ice cube molds and ice shaving machines to create a “summer ice room” at home. The Jidaocook Moss home ice tray set has a large capacity for making and storing ice, while the manual ice shaving machine is easy and quick to operate. This allows individuals to enjoy a chilled beverage without having to venture out into the scorching heat.

Additionally, the Cool Festival also offers cooling accessories for outdoor activities. Portable heat-relieving equipment such as cooling collars, cooling sprays, and flower bud umbrellas are available to help individuals stay cool while traveling. Brands like MUJI and Saikeyou have introduced new cooling collars that provide a cooling sensation after just five minutes of wearing. Furthermore, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Cooling Mist can be sprayed on clothes to dissipate heat and keep individuals cool for an extended period.

The festival also takes into account the needs of college students during the graduation season. JD.com has partnered with brands like Xitianlong, Taili, and Shengyi Shangpin to offer vacuum storage bags, clothes and quilt storage boxes, and other items to simplify the moving and decorating process for college students.

Lastly, JD.com recognizes the anxiety and tension that individuals may experience during hot weather, especially new graduates entering the workplace. To address this, the festival provides mental stability products such as MUJI ultrasonic aromatherapy machines, which also function as humidifiers and night lights. These products aim to create a relaxing and calming atmosphere after a long day of work.

With the Cool Festival, JD.com aims to provide consumers with a wide range of cooling products and low-temperature prices. Many items participating in the festival are offered at freezing prices, including ice hockey molds, draft beer mugs, and kitchen scrapers, all available for as low as 9.9 yuan.

As summer continues and temperatures rise, JD.com’s Cool Festival aims to help consumers cope with the heat and start a cool summer with practical and affordable products.

