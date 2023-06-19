JD.com’s home appliance and home furnishing company Shangcai’s 618 battle report results released, and the transaction order volume exceeded 2 million.

(Original title: JD.com’s home appliance and home furnishing company Shangcai 618 sales results released, and the transaction order volume exceeded 2 million orders)

As Jingdong 618 is gradually coming to an end, under the background that digital procurement has become a major trend of corporate procurement, Jingdong’s home appliance and home furnishing company Shangcai also handed over a brilliant report card. According to the data, during JD.com’s 618 period, corporate users’ orders for household appliances exceeded 2 million, and a total of 16 million household appliances and household products were sold, fully demonstrating the trust and recognition of corporate users in JD.com. And these millions of orders and tens of millions of products also show the current trend of national economic development and corporate procurement needs from different dimensions.

In this year’s 618 home furnishing category, the rise in sales of tooling materials has become a significant trend, and this change is driven by the number of new market players and the growth in demand for business expansion. By creating exclusive scenario-based procurement services and cooperating with many partners to select a large number of high-quality goods, JD.com has also become a strong guarantee for corporate tooling procurement. During the 618 period this year, the turnover of wall and floor materials increased by 143% year-on-year, the turnover of cooking pots increased by 90% year-on-year, and the turnover of water utensils increased by 73% year-on-year.

As the temperature gradually rises, how to create a comfortable office environment for employees has become the focus of corporate procurement, which has also led to the growth of household products such as bedding, towels and bath towels. Data show that during the 618 period this year, the turnover of bedding increased by 57% year-on-year, and the turnover of towels and bath towels increased by 100% year-on-year.

JD.com 618 is not only a carnival feast for corporate purchasing users, but also an important platform for brands to start rapid growth. During the 618 period this year, the most popular TOP5 brands in the home furnishing category were Joyoung, Jielia, Zhongwei, Tianqin, and Fuana. These brands are all domestic brands, which can also see the overall improvement of the competitiveness and recognition of domestic brands. Minions, Feimi Life and Joyoung became the three fastest-growing brands in the home furnishing list. Among them, the turnover of Minions increased by more than 7 times year-on-year, the turnover of Feimi Life increased by more than 6 times year-on-year, and the turnover of Joyoung increased by more than 3 times year-on-year. In addition, the turnover of home furnishing brands Fagor and Gozi also achieved year-on-year growth of 219% and 136% respectively.

From consumers to business users, JD.com 618 has become an important channel that deeply links the consumer and industrial ends, and plays an important role in reducing costs and increasing efficiency for enterprises. As a procurement platform trusted by corporate customers, JD Home Furnishing has achieved a series of achievements in 618 this year, which has become an all-round proof of the current digital procurement trend and the recovery and growth of the national economy. In the future, JD.com will continue to invest more in the field of digital procurement. While better improving the products and services of the industry, it will help enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency in procurement with more high-quality and affordable products!

Source of this article: Financial Report Network