Jeff Bezos, $ 4,000 wine engagement (but maybe they screwed him…)

Lauren Sanchez e Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos celebrates his engagement to Lauren Sanchez with a $4,000 bottle. But…

Jeff Bezos recently celebrated his engagement to Lauren Sanchez treat yourself to a holiday in the south of France. As reported by the New York Post, quoting the words of a famous New York wine salesman, Amazon founder allegedly spent $4,285 on a bottle of wine french red.

It would be the Dugat-Py Grand Cru by Domaine Bernard.

The New York Post however points out, after hearing from an expert source in the sector, that a bottle of this wine went up for auction last year and sold for “just” $647.

Inflation, surcharge for the live show that the couple would have attended in the club where they celebrated or did the good Bezos pay for the bottle much more than its value? Maybe. However, it is unlikely that the dilemma could eventually rob the American billionaire of sleep.

