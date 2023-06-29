Job loss through ChatGPT and Co.? These professions are particularly safe from AI

14
ChatGPT cannot write a text like this yet. But that could change in the long run. Because the chatbot from the US company OpenAI is particularly strong when it comes to text-based tasks.
This artificial intelligence (AI) alone will affect many professions in the future. Some jobs could even disappear and AI applications are constantly evolving. Should employees start thinking now about how secure their job is?
