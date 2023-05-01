Home » Jp Morgan salva First Republic bank
Business

Jp Morgan salva First Republic bank

by admin
Jp Morgan salva First Republic bank

It will be the giant Jp Morgan Chase to purchase a large part of the assets of First Republic Bank, the Californian bank affected by the flight of its customers, uncertain about the stability of the assets of the institution specializing in loans to wealthy families and real estate projects. In the USA, current accounts are guaranteed up to 250,000 dollars, but the interest rate race has unbalanced the balance sheets of many medium-sized companies,
Jp Morgan is indicated by several financial sources, including the Financial Times. The announcement and the details of the agreement will be finalized in the next few hours, but the American authorities are in a hurry to reassure i markets before the opening of the Wall Street Stock Exchange today (while many European markets will remain closed for the anniversary of May 1st) and avoid effects on the prices of the entire sector. It is the third medium-sized bank to fail since March (after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature bank), all affected by the increase in interest rates and the slowdown in US economic activity.

What happens to Italian banks if First Republic Bank fails

by Andrea Greco

US difficulties

First Republic was the 14th largest bank in the US at the end of 2022 with 229 billion assets, now it will be temporarily managed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund before being taken over by Jp Morgan. as confirmed by CEO Jamie Dimon to the FT: “The government has invited us and others to step forward, our financial strength and our business model has allowed us to build a purchase plan that will minimize costs for the Fdic”. There are about 93.5 billion deposits left. Buyer estimates approximately $2.6 billion gain from acquisition but over $2 billion in restructuring costs over next 18 months

See also  The new five-seat flagship Ideal L7 officially started delivery-DoNews Cars

You may also like

83 million jobs are disappearing – which professions...

First Republic Bank is safe. Offered by JPMorgan...

just! The thunder suddenly exploded, and the 15...

Samsung reportedly wants to replace Google as a...

Prato, ex of Martina Mucci to the new...

Troubled – Tumbling First Republic Bank is taken...

Model 730, home bonus. Here’s how. The guide

The heat in the property market subsided, and...

Guest article Experimental Republic of Germany – Economic...

First Republic Bank is safe. Offered by JPMorgan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy