JPMorgan: Q1 2023 net profit +52%, revenues and interest margin up

JPMorgan ended the first quarter of 2023 with positive results, highlighting a net income of 12.62 billion dollars, equal to 4.10 dollars per share. This number represents a 52% increase over the $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share, recorded in the same period a year earlier. Net revenues reached $39.3 billion, marking a 25% increase over 2022.

Analysts had forecast earnings per share of $3.41 and net revenues of $36.2 billion, based on data provided by Refinitiv. However, PMorgan managed to exceed market expectations, solidifying its position in the financial sector. Net interest income (NII) was a significant contributor to the company’s positive results, totaling $20.8 billion, up 49% year-over-year.