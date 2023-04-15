Calenda-Renzi, insults on the rubble of Az-Iv: “He takes the money from whoever killed Khashoggi”. “When he served him the symbol I wasn’t a monster”

Of the single party they remained rubblebut the insults between the two promoters they seem to be just starting out. Charles Calenda e Matthew Renzi I’m way beyond the flight of rags. vitriolic phrases, blatant accusations e low blows so violent maybe not even their worst enemies would have lined them up. And instead i Brothers knives of Italian politics they say they want to keep quiet but, as in the nature of the two characters, they end up responding, counterattacking and spreading salt on the wounds of the now former ally. One, the leader of Actionannounces the press blackout and half an hour later he threads serial tweets that are razor sharp: “He takes the money from theKhashoggi’s killer, for starters. The other, plenipotentiary of Italy aliveclaims not to want to reply but ends up clarifying the real reason for the alliance matured in August, i.e. the need for Calenda to have a symbol to lean on so as not to have to collect the firm necessary for the candidature. The you draw of farewell to single party centers seem to be just starting out and already are very poisonousdespite the need to maintain the parliamentary group for economic reasons.

The boxing match between the two hopefuls leader of the “centrino” it starts just before 10, when from Action it filters that the secretary has asked his people to keep a rigid press silence and not to answer insults decomposed by Renzi, Woods and by other exponents of Italia Viva: “We have explained our reasons, that’s enough. The show that Renzi, Boschi and the complementary Renzians are giving in these hours is indecorous and we must not participate in it.” at 10.26 however it is precisely Calenda who breaks it with a very violent attack: “In my professional life I have never received warranty notices/indictments/convictions despite having roles of responsibility. I didn’t accept money a personal title by anyone, much less by dictators e autocrats foreigners”, is the preamble of the senator.

Renzi’s name never appears, but the references are clear: “I didn’t take funding for the party from foreign speculators e schemers. I have never met one magistrate if not for reasons of service. I have never entered the subdivisions of the CSM”, he continues. Then he addresses directly to Francis Bonifazia very loyal Renzian ultra who in an interview with The print he had defined it “structurally unreliable” and had added that “it is always on tv and it is not never in Parliament: it would take a while modesty before attacking us on this issue.”

“To Bonifazi who accuses me of absences. It is a ranking made over 25 days of votes that has already been surpassed. When I wasn’t in the Senate I was doing initiatives on the territory for Action and IV – is the answer to the senator and treasurer of Italia Viva – I was not a Miami with the kind of Trump o in Arabia to take money from the killer of Khashoggi. So I had to explain the controversies of these days and the attempt to make them ‘characteristic’ rather than politics. From now on, Action goes into press blackout. We leave there slime to those who are comfortable in it”. A return to pre-election periodin short, when Renzi had received numerous trips from Calenda for the double role of politician and lecturer paid by his “friend” Mohammad bin Salman. From Italia Viva they come forward Robert Giachetti and again Bonifazi. But it is only the appetizer of the answer, served directly by Renzi in his e-news: “In these hours Carlo Calenda is continuing to attack me on a personal level, with the same criticisms that have been using i for months justicialists. They are posts and tweets typical of grillini, not the Liberal Democrats. However, I don’t reply.” As often happened in his political life, the promise went down the drain immediately afterwards.

The former Prime Minister is a river in flood: “If I’m a monster today, I was also six months ago when there was a need for the Italia Viva symbol to present the lists. If I’m a monster today, I was also when I supported Calenda as leader of the Third Polecome mayor of Rome, as a member of the European Parliament. Or even when I mentioned it vice Ministerambassador, minister”. Finished venting? Not at all: “On the guarantee of those who compare a guarantee notice to a conviction, I have nothing to add – still attacks the leader of Italia Viva – On thepolitical art of who destroys a common project for his own ira I have nothing to add. On the seriousness I have nothing to add about those who attack people so as not to discuss ideas”.