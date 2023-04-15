Yi Yang Qianxi unlocked the new double wax figure stage modeling settled in Hong Kong Madame Tussauds_Brand_Visitor_Growth

Original title: Yi Yang Qianxi unlocked the new double wax figure stage modeling settled in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

On April 14, 2023, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and Madame Tussauds Shanghai jointly unveiled two new personal wax figures of young artist Yi Yang Qianxi. The dream linkage between the two pavilions unlocked the highlight moments of Yi Yang Qianxi’s different growth stages. The lifelike wax figures freeze the moments of Yi Yang Qianxi’s different styles. of fiery light.

This time, Dusha created two wax figures with different characteristics for Yi Yang Qianxi. One is the red dress “Dancer Qianxi” on the stage of the 18-year-old adult ceremony; the other is his appearance in the movie “Youth in Youth”. The “Xiao Bei” character modeling in the movie, one is quiet and introverted, the other is unrestrained, multi-faceted, which just shows Yi Yang Qianxi’s unique self and changeable temperament, and also records the moment of Yi Yang Qianxi’s growth as a teenager.

At the unveiling scene, Ms. Yu Wenshi, Marketing and Sales Director of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and Ms. Yang Lijun, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Shanghai, unveiled the double wax figures together with Yi Yangqianxi. The wax figure and Qianxi himself completed a parallel time and space encounter. He said, “I am honored to have three wax figures. They have witnessed my growth in different periods. I am very grateful to Madame Tussauds for their recognition. I will continue to challenge in the future. Self, to bring you more exciting works.”

2023 coincides with the 10th anniversary of Yi Yang Qianxi’s debut. Madame Tussauds has carefully customized an exclusive gift box for Qianxi – a Mini-me that includes Yi Yang Qianxi’s movie and a double wax figure on stage. I hope that he, as a new generation force, will It can continue to transmit sunshine and positive energy. Madame Tussauds has always been committed to presenting wax figures of outstanding figures in various fields to tourists. The double wax figure made for Yi Yang Qianxi this time also demonstrates Madame Tussauds’ concern and support for young artists.

The three wax figures gather for a limited time at Dussauds Hong Kong for an interactive upgrade

Yi Yangqianxi has proved the potential and influence of the younger generation of artists in the performing arts career through his growth and the spirit of daring to break through. His hard work and fighting spirit are exactly what Madame Tussauds hopes to pass on to the majority of tourists The power of example. For this reason, the two museums in Hong Kong and Shanghai are linked. From April 15th to April 17th, the three wax figures will be exhibited at Madame Tussauds Shanghai for three days for a limited time. After the event, the wax figure of “Dancer Qianxi” will return to Hong Kong at the end of April and meet with the guests. In this regard, Ms. Yu Wenshi, Marketing and Sales Director of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said: “As a world-renowned wax museum brand, Madame Tussauds has successfully created a new wax figure of Yi Yang Qianxi, which once again demonstrates the strength of the brand. and innovative spirit. The brand always firmly believes that by capturing and presenting the charm and potential of the new generation of artists, it can bring visitors a richer and cutting-edge viewing experience.”

After customs clearance, in order to welcome tourists from all over the world, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has upgraded in many ways to create an immersive interactive experience. The grand opening of the renovated exhibition area of ​​"Characters of the Wind and Cloud", the arrival of heavyweight guests, the increase of interactive exhibition areas, etc. It is precisely because of constantly challenging ourselves and breaking through ourselves that the Dussar brand has forged ahead. The choice of Yi Yang Qianxi is undoubtedly Madame Tussauds' recognition and encouragement to the younger generation of artists, and it is also a vivid manifestation of the brand's daring to innovate and keep pace with the times. There is no shortage of beauty in this April, let us look forward to the wax figure of Yi Yang Qianxi bringing us more surprises!