It was revealed that the Lakers had no intention of chasing Irving!Mutual interest in renewing the contract with Russell or 50 million Reeves in 4 years

The Lakers team reporter Jovan Buha and Mingji Scotto participated in the podcast on HoopsHype and talked about the current situation of the Lakers. Buha revealed that James may return in the final week of the regular season, recovering faster than expected. The two also talked about the contracts of Russell, Reeves, Bamba, Beasley and others.

The Lakers regard Russell as the team’s future point guard candidate, chief ball handler and third star behind James and thick eyebrows in the team. Buha said that the Lakers have a strong interest in renewing Russell, and both Russell and the Lakers intend to reach an extension. This season is the last year of Russell’s contract, with a salary of $31.37 million. Russell will be a free agent during the offseason. Previously, Mingji Woj also reported that Russell intends to renew his contract with the Lakers.

Buha revealed that the Lakers have no plans to pursue Irving in the offseason. “As far as I know, the Lakers will not pursue Irving this offseason. I think the Lakers have missed the opportunity to get Irving. You can never say too absolutely, things may change. But so far, the Lakers have The plan is to keep the current squad.”

The famous Scotto said: “As far as I know, both Reeves and the Lakers intend to reach a contract extension. Having said that, I also heard that many teams have listed Reeves as a target in the free market. Fors offers a contract of up to 4 years and 50 million US dollars. It is worth mentioning that a contract like Horton-Tucker may be more reasonable for both parties (two-year guarantee + third-year player option). “

Scotto also said that the Lakers are expected to implement Beasley’s $16.5 million team option. Beasley himself also likes to stay in Los Angeles. Bamba’s $10.3 million contract next season is non-guaranteed. Scotto believes that the Lakers can get Bisley. Cheaper backup center. Buha agrees with this point of view and believes that Beasley can become the top scorer of the Lakers. Bamba’s situation is more difficult. He is currently injured and lacks the opportunity to continue to prove himself.

