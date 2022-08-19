Just Eat Takeaway announced that it has reached an agreement with Prosus for the sale of a 33% stake in IFood (a Brazilian delivery platform in which Prosus already holds the majority). Under the terms of the agreement, Prosus will put 1.5 billion euros on the plate as well as an earnout of 300 million to buy 33% of iFood which implies a valuation of 5.4 billion for 100%. The closing of the transaction is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022.