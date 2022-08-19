Real will let the Brazilian leave for 60 million plus 10 bonuses, visits shortly. After the flirtations with De Jong and Rabiot, the Red Devils find an ace for the midfield

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

United have finally hit the mark. And he found one of the reinforcements a team in crisis and sadly last in the Premier League so badly needed. It is Casemiro, the 30-year-old Real Madrid midfielder that Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave matches. The agreement is for 60 million euros but can go up to 70. The agreement exists both between the teams and between the Red Devils and the player: Casemiro said yes to a four-year contract with an option on the fifth year and will become the third highest paid player of the team after Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea. The top salary that was needed to convince him to leave Madrid. Only medical examinations are missing to close the deal, but United are aiming for the announcement before taking on Liverpool on Monday at Old Trafford, to restore enthusiasm to the team and the environment, burned by the crisis of results.

THE CHOICE — United needed to hit the market after too many failures. And Erik Ten Hag had long ago identified a defensive midfielder as a much needed player. The first choice was Frenkie De Jong: the agreement with Barcelona was found on the basis of 85 million, including bonuses, but the negotiation with the player never took off. It was then Rabiot who seduced and abandoned the Red Devils: agreement with Juve on the basis of 20 million, but the requests of mother Veronique were judged excessive. Casemiro, on the other hand, was the right one: he almost always played for Real last season, but Ancelotti’s reinforcements in midfield made him expendable. At the right price. For Casemiro, on the other hand, United represents a new challenge, with a big financial reward. See also embarrassment! Cristiano Ronaldo ranks the Premier League bottom when Manchester United defends he is like a tasteless

THE MOVES — United’s relaunch on the market will not end with Casemiro. Ten Hag has asked for 5 signings: the midfielder has found him, now he wants two forwards, another half and a second goalkeeper to close the cycle. And possibly the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, now more distraction than top player of a team in need of success. Those on the market with Casemiro have arrived. Now those on the field are missing.

