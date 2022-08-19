A violent quarrel in Frosinone, with screams and threats, saw as protagonist Albino Ruberti, head of the cabinet of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. «I’ll kill them … They have to come and apologize for what they asked me … They don’t tell me ‘I’ll buy you’». And again «I’ll give five minutes to come and apologize on your knees. If they have to kneel in front. Otherwise I will write to everyone what these pieces of … they told me … I will shoot them, I will kill them ».

“Not if they have to allow me to tell me ‘I’ll buy you’. I’ll shoot them, I’ll kill them”. The nightly quarrel of Ruberti, Gualtieri’s chief of staff, who then threatens to “tell everyone” what “they asked me at the table” The full video here https://t.co/t7FDBaJ9ZB pic.twitter.com/SULmJwOQGN – The Sheet (@ilfoglio_it) August 19, 2022

Stealing in the video, published by the Foglio, would be lashing out at a certain Vladimiro and a certain Adriano. Among the witnesses, as reported by the newspaper, there is also Francesco De Angelis, former regional councilor and former MEP of the Democratic Party, now a candidate in the next political elections for the dem. Sara Battisti, regional councilor of the Democratic Party, originally from Frosinone, as well as the companion of the head of the cabinet of the Municipality of Rome, assists in the dispute without success. the consequences….”.

The video ends with a background scream of “oh my God” from a woman. Contacted by the Foglio, Gualtieri’s right-hand man says: «It is a dispute for football reasons, which occurred about two months ago in Frosinone with a third person, whom I do not want to mention, at the end of a dinner. Vladimiro and Francesco De Angelis were also present at the scene, with whom I have excellent relations. Nothing more”.

The reactions

The episode is “very serious and cannot remain without consequences”. This is what sources from the Nazarene point out. According to what can be seen from the images, the fact would have happened after a dinner in Frosinone and Ruberti vented in a very heated way referring to requests that an unspecified interlocutor would have addressed to him. Also present on the scene the regional councilor Pd Sara Battisti, companion of Gualtieri and, indeed, De Angelis. «This is a dispute for football reasons, which occurred about two months ago in Frosinone with a third person, whom I do not want to mention, at the end of a dinner. Vladimiro and Francesco De Angelis were also present at the scene, with whom I have excellent relations. Nothing more », says Ruberti contacted by ‘Il Foglio’. “It was a trivial quarrel between Albino and other people on Roma and Lazio for reasons of supporters,” Ruberti’s partner Sara Battisti tells the daily newspaper. “There was no quarrel, I have never witnessed any quarrel,” is the version of De Angelis.