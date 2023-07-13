Home » Justice, Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show”
Business

Justice, Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show”

by admin
Justice, Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show”

Elly Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show for the country”

Giorgia Melonidefends the indefensible“. So the dem secretary Elly Schlein comments on the statements by the Prime Minister on the cases Delmastro-Santanche. “We haven’t heard a word from Meloni about the country’s needs, not a word about the minimum wage,” she added, calling it “a bad show.”

“AND really sad for the country that after many, too many days of silence, the Prime Minister intervenes in a press conference on the sidelines of an important international summit (NATO summit in Vilnius, ed) only to defend his associates from judicial inquiries. I believe that, from this point of view, there has not been a single word about the needs of the people and the needs of the country. I find this serious,” Schlein continued.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  CNH Industrial: completata offerta bond da 600 mln$ per CNH Industrial Capital LLC

You may also like

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy