Justice, Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show”

Elly Schlein: “Meloni defends the indefensible. A sad show for the country”

Giorgia Meloni “defends the indefensible“. So the dem secretary Elly Schlein comments on the statements by the Prime Minister on the cases Delmastro-Santanche. “We haven’t heard a word from Meloni about the country’s needs, not a word about the minimum wage,” she added, calling it “a bad show.”

“AND really sad for the country that after many, too many days of silence, the Prime Minister intervenes in a press conference on the sidelines of an important international summit (NATO summit in Vilnius, ed) only to defend his associates from judicial inquiries. I believe that, from this point of view, there has not been a single word about the needs of the people and the needs of the country. I find this serious,” Schlein continued.

