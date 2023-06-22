Justice, the Antimafia against Nordio: “There are no useless interceptions”

Giovanni Melillo and Carlo Nordio

Prosecutor Antimafia Melillo to Nordio: “Serious state of the infrastructures that support the interception system”

Abuse of office, wiretapping e regulatory simplification: if until now it was not clear, between the prosecutor and the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio the conflict has come.

Particularly contested were the declarations of the Keeper of the Seals on conciliatory measures instead of trials for the tax evaders and on eavesdroppingtowards which the tightening proceeds in relation only to crimes connected to organized crime.

It was not only the secretary of the Democratic Party who raised heated doubts about the justice reforms Elly Schlein – who shouted at the “legitimation of tax evasion” – but also the national anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo. These, in a hearing before the parliamentary commission, declared: “The national prosecutor and the other districts have sent a note to the Minister of Justice to underline the severity of the state of the infrastructures that support the system of eavesdropping and the urgency of decisive interventions. These are issues that I have already talked about in the past around a working table set up by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers”. And again: “On the one hand on these issues there is a need for greater guarantees and on the other for greater efficiency, but I would like it to be clear that it is a question of increasing guarantees and efficiency together without any setbacks on the side of eavesdropping. I personally don’t know eavesdropping useless, because they are ordered by a judge with a non-private provision proceeding for serious crimes”.

