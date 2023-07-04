Justin Bieber’s Unique Rolls-Royce: A Futuristic Design

Title: Justin Bieber’s Unique Rolls-Royce Wraith Modified with Striking Aesthetic

Date: July 03, 2023

Rolls-Royce, the renowned brand known for its elegance and speed, continues to attract celebrities worldwide. Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently joined the long list of high-profile individuals who have chosen this iconic company for their luxurious rides. Now, Tork reveals the details about the cost of owning a Rolls-Royce like Justin Bieber’s.

Four years ago, Rolls-Royce unveiled the 103EX Vision 100, a concept vehicle that showcased the brand’s vision of agile and sustainable mobility for the future. This design exercise not only captivated fans of the company but also grabbed the attention of music industry luminaries. Inspired by this futuristic concept, West Coast Customs, a renowned California-based company, was commissioned to create a unique interpretation of Justin Bieber’s dream car.

With the Rolls-Royce Wraith as their canvas, West Coast Customs pushed the boundaries of imagination and transformed the vehicle into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The final result is a car that defies the typical appearance of any traditional Rolls-Royce model, resembling something out of a science fiction movie with its striking aesthetics.

Under the hood, the Wraith features a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 engine, providing an impressive 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and exclusively rear-wheel drive, this Rolls-Royce offers a balanced and controlled driving experience. The lightweight steering and well-calibrated air suspension ensure a smooth ride, without compromising passenger comfort.

Inside the cabin, the Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe boasts seating for four, with a luxurious bucket seat in each corner. Combining the finest craftsmanship with modern touches, the interior exudes elegance and sophistication. The center console features elegant circular air vents, while the front seats come equipped with a massage function—a perfect feature for long drives.

In terms of practicality, the Wraith 2021 offers 17 cubic feet of cargo capacity, exceeding the Bentley Continental GT coupe’s 13 cubic feet. Additionally, the options list for the Wraith includes ventilated front seats and a wide range of upholstery and interior trim options, providing owners with the ability to customize their vehicle to their liking.

Justin Bieber’s modified Rolls-Royce Wraith stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and luxury. This unique vehicle serves as a bold statement to the world, serving as a symbol of individuality and personal style.

With the exclusivity and innovation associated with Rolls-Royce, it’s no wonder that the brand continues to captivate the hearts of celebrities and car enthusiasts alike. Just like Justin Bieber, anyone with the desire for a truly remarkable and distinctive driving experience can now envision themselves behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce. The only question remaining is whether that dream can match their budget.

