Court appointment for Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the (resigned) management staff of Juventus. The magistrates of the Turin prosecutor’s office have signed the request for indictment in the proceeding on the accounts of the Juventus club.

The act, in addition to the now former president Andrea Agnelliit concerns others 11 executives. With them, the clubunderstood as a legal person. According to what has been leaked, the members of the board of statutory auditors, whose position has been removed, leave the scene: it is probable that the case will be closed for them.

The investigations

The indictment follows the one contained in the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations that had been notified to the suspects last October 24: the artificial capital gains of 155 million euros, the false news on the salary maneuver, the operating losses of less than the real ones. False company communications, market manipulation, fraudulent declarations with the use of invoices for non-existent transactions, obstacle to the supervisory authorities. However, the position of the suspects could worsen because other elements have emerged in the last month.

This would be a “round” of money of which there is no trace in the balance sheet: extra debts for tens of millions on the sale of players, including the 19 million to be returned to Cristiano Ronaldo on the basis of the now famous “secret card” (never found, which the investigators are convinced they have reconstructed in its essential contents).

Red alert for Juventus accounts

The charges

The prosecution will have the time and the way to update the charges. Agnelli has not given up on the Christmas meeting with the Juve Club Parliament, in the Senate. “Juve is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it”, he would have said, adding that the resignation of the board of directors was “a choice made in mutual agreement with Jonh Elkann”.