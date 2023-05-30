Juventus, background on the plea deal: Elkann’s move that closes the games

Juventus: salary manoeuvres, settlement agreement

Juventus accelerates to close all processes and restart without penalties next season. The Juventus club has reached an agreement with the FIGC public prosecutor’s office to bring forward to today the trial relating to the “salaries” sector which was scheduled for June 15th. With this move, Juve will accept a new redoubt, penalty (two or three points) and a fine which may not be very soft, but not dramatic either.

To understand how concretely the new penalty will be, but the feeling is that it will leave Juventus out of the Europa League, but probably in the Conference (currently the black and whites are seventh with 59 points ahead of Turin and Fiorentina with 53) so as to eventually serve without major drama the possible exclusion from the cups for a year that could come from the UEFA investigation (if he does not qualify for any competition, however, the organization led by Ceferin would trigger the exclusion the first time useful).

Juventus’ move will allow the team to restart the next championship without the uncertainties that have characterized this first part of the year (from -15 to the cancellation of the penalty up to -10 in recent days). Lin Juve he therefore decided to follow the path of plea bargaining with Chiné and the federal prosecutor’s office. Plea bargain obtained by the Public Prosecutor’s Office which will however have to be accepted by the National Federal Court. If he is accepted at Juve, a sentence discounted by a third will be imposed and the pronouncement will be definitive, with no possibility of appeal.

