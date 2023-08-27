Katapulk Launches Online Store for Sale of Trucks, Motorcycles, and Agricultural Equipment in Cuba

Cuban-American businessman Hugo Cancio, known for his close ties to the Cuban regime, has launched an online store through his company Katapulk. The store offers a wide range of vehicles and equipment for sale, including trucks, motorcycles, agricultural machinery, and construction equipment. This expansion is in line with the licensing granted by the US Department of Commerce, allowing Cancio to facilitate relationships with customers through a dedicated web platform.

On the website, customers can find a detailed catalog of equipment available for purchase, along with their respective prices. Trucks range from $36,000 to $62,000, while a 56-seater bus is priced at $72,300. Cars are also featured, with prices starting at $16,800 for a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and going up to over $47,000 for a 2023 Toyota Highlander L.

Among the offerings is a variety of agricultural technology, which is particularly beneficial for Cuba’s low-tech agricultural sector. The range includes harvesting equipment, sprayers, farm equipment, loaders, chippers, and even agricultural clothing and equipment parts.

The platform also provides contact information for Katapulk representatives in Havana and Miami, allowing customers to schedule appointments and obtain information about the costs associated with the export and import process, in line with Cuban government regulations.

Payments for transactions will be made in US dollars directly to Katapulk’s bank account. Commissions for Cuban importing companies, customs duties, and other charges will be paid in MLC (Moneda Libremente Convertible) and Cuban pesos to the respective entities.

Hugo Cancio emphasized that Katapulk’s goal is to offer specialized equipment to support the growth and productivity of various sectors in Cuba. He highlighted the importance of these sectors in the country’s economy and expressed his desire to contribute through his vehicle import business.

Katapulk has established itself as a leading marketer in Cuba, surpassing most state companies in terms of power and influence. In addition to its vehicle sales, the company is involved in wholesale and retail distribution of food products through its online store. It also operates a travel agency for trips to Cuba and offers services such as telephone balance recharges and immigration procedures for Cubans and Americans living in the US.

Despite the expansion of private businesses like Katapulk, the Cuban government continues to attribute the hardships faced by its citizens to the economic “blockade” imposed by the United States.

