Key interest rates USA: Chart shows record pace of Fed hikes

Key interest rates USA: Chart shows record pace of Fed hikes
The US Federal Reserve will be deliberating on raising interest rates this week. The decision is considered open.
The key interest rates in the USA are so high and that is how they have developed. The US Federal Reserve is led by Jerome Powell.
In the fight against inflation in the USA, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has raised interest rates nine times in a row since spring 2022. Most recently, it raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on March 22, 2023. The key interest rate is now in a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.

The US Federal Reserve, with its President Jerome Powell, is committed to both price stability and full employment in the USA. In addition to inflation, it must also keep an eye on the effect of rising interest rates on the economy – and after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank also on the stability of the banking sector.

This chart shows how Fed interest rates have evolved since 2001 and where they are today. It also becomes clear that the Fed has generally taken rather small interest rate steps, so the large steps are currently unusual.

