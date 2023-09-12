Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for meeting with Putin

According to official information, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. “I confirm this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian agency Interfax on Tuesday. Where exactly the meeting would take place initially remained secret. Kim was reportedly traveling in the vastness of the Russian Far East in his private train, which can only travel up to 80 kilometers per hour due to heavy armor. There was speculation that Putin and Kim might visit the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region together. When asked about it by journalists, Putin simply said: “When I go there, you will know.”

North Korea’s state media had previously reported that Kim had boarded his train in Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by representatives of the ruling Workers’ Party, the government and the military. Pictures showed that he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui, among others.

