Home » SEPTEMBER 11, YESTERDAY, TODAY. TOMORROW?
World

SEPTEMBER 11, YESTERDAY, TODAY. TOMORROW?

by admin
SEPTEMBER 11, YESTERDAY, TODAY. TOMORROW?

TV VIEWING, “Behind the Curtain”: 22 years of lies

Enrica Perucchietti with Roberto Quaglia, Gianluca Marletta, Marco De Cousandcer and Fulvio Grimaldi

Anyone who had any idea of ​​how dominant groups in the United States have acted historically to pave the way for global control and predation, seeing the execution of Operation Twin Towers and the Pentagon on TV, would have blurted out “And they did this too alone”.

Suspicion that becomes conviction following both the research, investigations, evidence, testimonies, accumulated by hundreds of honest experts, and from what was started from that operation, used as a pretext and justification, both immediately and in the years to come , until today. And beyond.

The participants in the forum are among our leading analysts of that epochal, catastrophic, apocalyptic fact, of an unprecedented crime rate in history and which over the decades has changed the world, ensuring the success of other fraudulent operations, aimed at global domination , territorial, resource, and psychophysical war against human beings: war (of terrorists) on terrorism, with total destruction of one country after another, militarization of every aspect of life, pandemic, climate change, gender revolution, digitalization , induced migration, cancel culture, Russophobia, Sinophobia.

From our discussion emerge two basic considerations to keep in mind for the purpose of a definitive demystification of that operation and of the campaigns that were derived and justified in various ways from it.

The realization, very difficult for many, that in the West we are governed by inhuman beings, willing and ready to kill us: realizing that we are in the time in which the parent, that parent, kills the child.

The victimhood of the murderer. The enormous persuasive and subjugating force of the guilty person who becomes an innocent victim, unjustly affected and, therefore, to be defended and supported in all his movements and behaviors. It was the main tool to spread passivization, infantilization, subjugation among those affected.

See also  Ni Jonh Fru Ndi, the veteran and historic Cameroonian opponent, is dead - OUR ATTITUDES PASSED ON SCANNER

Fortunately, all of this, among us and in the world, has entered into a deep crisis. In spite of the immense mystifying efforts of the media mercenary.

You may also like

The Emir of Qatar to Visit El Salvador...

here are the eSIMs, in stores from September...

where you can buy it and who can...

Holocaust Survivor and Activist Against Far-Right Populism Eva...

What stage is the war in Ukraine at?...

Pope Francis Calls for Workers’ Safety and Warns...

Roppon Shogohaido “Cat Exhibition Drawn by Mondo Okumura”

The Emir of Qatar to Make Official Visit...

China-Central Asia Human Rights Development Forum 2023: Co-building...

Filipino journalist and dissident Maria Ressa was acquitted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy