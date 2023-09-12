SEPTEMBER 11, YESTERDAY, TODAY. TOMORROW?

TV VIEWING, “Behind the Curtain”: 22 years of lies

Enrica Perucchietti with Roberto Quaglia, Gianluca Marletta, Marco De Cousandcer and Fulvio Grimaldi

Anyone who had any idea of ​​how dominant groups in the United States have acted historically to pave the way for global control and predation, seeing the execution of Operation Twin Towers and the Pentagon on TV, would have blurted out “And they did this too alone”.

Suspicion that becomes conviction following both the research, investigations, evidence, testimonies, accumulated by hundreds of honest experts, and from what was started from that operation, used as a pretext and justification, both immediately and in the years to come , until today. And beyond.

The participants in the forum are among our leading analysts of that epochal, catastrophic, apocalyptic fact, of an unprecedented crime rate in history and which over the decades has changed the world, ensuring the success of other fraudulent operations, aimed at global domination , territorial, resource, and psychophysical war against human beings: war (of terrorists) on terrorism, with total destruction of one country after another, militarization of every aspect of life, pandemic, climate change, gender revolution, digitalization , induced migration, cancel culture, Russophobia, Sinophobia.

From our discussion emerge two basic considerations to keep in mind for the purpose of a definitive demystification of that operation and of the campaigns that were derived and justified in various ways from it.

The realization, very difficult for many, that in the West we are governed by inhuman beings, willing and ready to kill us: realizing that we are in the time in which the parent, that parent, kills the child.

The victimhood of the murderer. The enormous persuasive and subjugating force of the guilty person who becomes an innocent victim, unjustly affected and, therefore, to be defended and supported in all his movements and behaviors. It was the main tool to spread passivization, infantilization, subjugation among those affected.

Fortunately, all of this, among us and in the world, has entered into a deep crisis. In spite of the immense mystifying efforts of the media mercenary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

