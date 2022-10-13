KraneShares, a global asset manager specializing in ETFs with a focus on China and its innovative investment strategies, has announced the cross-listing of four euro-denominated ETFs on Borsa Italiana in addition to the KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (ticker: KWEB IM) and the KraneShares ICBCCS SSE STAR Market 50 Index UCITS ETF (ticker: KSTR IM), listed last year on the Italian Stock Exchange. “By cross-listing these four ETFs on Borsa Italiana, we offer Italian investors additional opportunities to access leading Chinese stocks in sectors that will drive China‘s growth for decades to come,” he said. Paolo Iurcotta, Head of Italy at KraneShares.

Internet, healthcare, ESG and electric mobility are the key themes of the new emissions

Here is the list of the four new ETFs:

KraneShares MSCI China A 50 Connect UCITS ETF (Ticker: KA50 IM), a passively managed ETF that tracks the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The index is comprised of 50 large cap stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen (A-Shares) available via Stock Connect.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: KURE IM), which replicates, through passive management, the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index. This index is designed to track the performance of shares of Chinese healthcare companies.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders UCITS ETF (Ticker: KESG IM) which follows the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10/40 Index, also through passive management. The index aims to provide exposure to Chinese companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings relative to their industry peers. KESG is classified under Article 8 for the purposes of the SFDR, as it promotes environmental or social characteristics and invests in companies that follow good governance practices.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF (Ticker KARS IM) which follows the performance of the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles ESG Screened index, composed of companies active in the production of electric vehicles and their components or other initiatives related to the future of mobility. KARS is classified as Article 8 under the SFDR.

“With the cross-listing of our first two ETFs, KWEB and KSTR, we have offered Italian investors the possibility of accessing the main internet platforms, leading Chinese science and technology operators,” he said. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International of KraneShares. “With our latest line of ETFs, we are broadening our offering by facilitating access for Chinese companies operating in the transition to a more sustainable economy, including companies in the electric vehicle and healthcare industries. Our ETFs focus on the fastest growing areas of the Chinese economy ”.