Kuassa Releases Efektor Gainia Series Digital Preamp Pedal Plug-ins

Kuassa reveals legendary tones in the digital realm with the launch of the Efektor Gainia series of digital preamplifier pedal plug-ins and the free Pillar amp simulation plug-in.

Kuassa leads the field of digital audio with its superior third-generation tube analog technology, introducing the Efektor Gainia series of digital preamplifier pedal plug-ins. This series of pedals faithfully captures three iconic and classic tones, and gives guitarists the tonal experience they have dreamed of on digital devices.

The Efektor Gainia series includes three pedals, HB, TD and XT, which are masterpieces of Kuassa’s third-generation tube emulation technology. This technology accurately replicates the response, dynamics and tonal characteristics of its analog predecessor, the third-generation Amplifikation guitar amp. This makes the Efektor Gainia series unrivaled in versatility for a wide range of musical genres and playing styles.

Whether you are looking for the tone enhancement capability of Gainia HB, longing for the retro tube sound of Gainia TD, or fascinated by the high gain head of Gainia XT, Efektor Gainia series can bring you an extraordinary playing experience. The availability of these digital reproductions not only provides guitarists with a convenient and affordable option, but also the ability to explore iconic sounds once restricted to rare and expensive hardware.

Each Efektor Gainia pedal has unique features and benefits. Efektor Gainia HB provides excellent tone enhancement to make your guitar sound even better. Efektor Gainia TD is famous for its retro tube sound, bringing you a warm and full sound experience. The Efektor Gainia XT, on the other hand, is beloved for its high-gain capsule, suitable for musical styles that require a strong push. The flexibility and precision of these pedals accommodate a wide variety of musical genres and playing styles.

To allow guitarists to fully experience the rich, dynamic response of a true tube amp, Kuassa is giving away for free the ultimate amp simulator: the Pillar amp. This software-based solution combines seamlessly with the sounds of Efektor Gainia HB, TD and XT pedal preamps to provide a complete solution for creating studio-quality guitar tones.

What makes Pillar unique is its flexibility, allowing users to toggle the cabinet simulator on or off, seamlessly integrating with their favorite shock response files. This level of customization ensures that each guitarist can precisely and authentically shape their ideal tone.

In addition to this, Kuassa also provides a series of functions and features for Efektor Gainia series pedals, including resizable windows, updated interface, high sampling rate and intuitive single-screen interface. These features make using these pedals easier and more convenient.

Efektor Gainia series pedals and VST/VST3/AU/AAX/A360 versions of Pillar amplifiers are available on Kuassa’s official website and authorized dealers. Its standard retail price is $19 per pedal, with a limited-time promotional price of $9 until June 25, 2023. Additionally, all three add-ons are also available as a bundle, with a standard retail price of $39 and a limited-time promotional price of $25.

Get a free Pillar amplifier with the purchase of any Gainia product. Simply redeem a license for one of the Efektor Gainia range products in the Kuassa member area and you will automatically receive a license for the Pillar amplifier. In order to use the Efektor Gainia preamplifier module and Pillar amplifier module normally, please make sure to upgrade Amplifikation 360 to version 1.1.9.

Efektor Gainia series pedals and Pillar amplifier plug-ins support 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, support M series processors, and the plug-in formats are VST/VST3/AU/AAX/A360.

You can download the demo version experience of each plug-in from the official website: https://www.kuassa.com/unveiling-the-pedal-preamp-legends-in-the-digital-realm-kuassas-efektor-gainia-series-and-the -free-pillar-power-amp/

Efektor Gainia series introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/OwCeVhWbfrI)

Efektor Gainia separate introduction video for each plugin: