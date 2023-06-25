Many companies will withdraw stores in San Francisco: the city is rampant with crime and is on the verge of collapse – yqqlm

US media reported that several companies withdrew their San Francisco stores (screenshot of Fox News video report)

Overseas Network, June 25th According to a report by the US Fox News Network on the 24th, in the past few months, many companies have indicated that they will withdraw their stores in San Francisco, USA. Crime is rampant in the city, and the population exodus is serious.

Late last week, AT&T said it would close its flagship store in San Francisco’s Union Square. An AT&T spokeswoman said the evacuation of the store will take place in August and that employees will be transferred to other stores. That same month, Cinemark Studios said it would close its store in the San Francisco mall, saying the decision was made after a “comprehensive review of local business conditions.” In addition, Westfield Mall, Nordstrom, Deutsche Telekom and other companies have also indicated that they will withdraw their San Francisco stores.

Parker Hotels & Resorts recently said it would cease operations at two of its San Francisco hotels. The group’s chief executive said the group believes “San Francisco’s road to recovery remains clouded” and “concerned about the state of the streets.” This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited San Francisco and released a public video, saying that crime in San Francisco was rampant, “I saw people defecate and smoke heroin on the street. This city is no longer full of vitality, but To be on the verge of collapse because of certain policies that are causing people to flee San Francisco. It’s really sad.”

Fox News stated that the San Francisco area was hit hard by serious robbery and theft. 54.6% of retailers believe that rampant criminal activities are closely related to the reform of the US bail policy and the surge in repeat offenders. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

