Home » Lagarde: “Facts speak louder than words”
Business

Lagarde: “Facts speak louder than words”

by admin
Lagarde: “Facts speak louder than words”

In a speech in London, Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, gave no indications on the possibility of an increase or maintenance of interest rates in the coming week. Instead, Lagarde has preferred to focus on communication challenges in a time of uncertainty.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Lagarde said during a seminar in London organized by the European Economics & Financial Centre. “We raised our rates by 425 basis points over the course of 12 months – a record pace in a record time. And we will achieve a timely return of inflation to our medium-term target of 2%”.

On Sept. 14, ECB officials will have to assess whether the recent economic slowdown is enough to justify an initial pause in the tightening cycle that began more than a year ago.

Financial markets signal about a 25% chance rates will be raised by a quarter of a point next week, compared to 60% before macro data showed deterioration. Lagarde and colleagues will also carefully evaluate the ECB’s internal economic forecasts.

See also  Citi is bullish on U.S. and U.K. stocks, sees global equities up 18% by the end of next year By Investing.com

You may also like

2023 Seminar on Quartz Sand Material Technology and...

This is how the heat transition works! The...

The Mexican Peso Drops Against the US Dollar,...

Volkswagen Group, Blume: «Design will be the key...

Huawei’s New Mobile Phones Create Sales Boom and...

Hacker attack on BaFin – limited access to...

Stock markets, Europe up amid stimuli from China...

Volkswagen: Short-time work at the main plant in...

Heat and electricity grids, 15 billion are needed...

Geely Delivers Over 2,000 Vehicles for Hangzhou Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy