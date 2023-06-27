Lagarde: only priority is 2% inflation

Monetary policy currently has only one priority: to bring inflation back to our target of 2% over the medium term in a timely manner. And we are committed to achieving that goal no matter what.

So Lagarde.

As Helen Keller wrote: “Our worst enemies are not belligerent circumstances, but hesitant minds”

We have made significant progress. But faced with the persistence of the inflationary process, we cannot let our guard down and we cannot yet declare victory.