Lamborghini, record sales, turnover and profitability results in the nine months of 2023

The first nine months of the year for Automobili Lamborghini close once again with excellent numbers, breaking records in terms of sales, turnover and profitability and recording historic goals for the company. For the first time in the history of Lamborghini the turnover exceeds the threshold of 2 billion euros after the first 9 months, with an increase of +5.2% compared to the previous year, while the operating result (618 million) exceeds entire fiscal year 2022. In terms of deliveries, the record stands at 7,744 cars (+4.2%). Sales refer almost exclusively to the two models with internal combustion engines, Urus and Huracan, sold out until the end of production, expected in the second half of 2024, when the range will be fully hybridised.

In terms of deliveries in the macro areas, the three regions EMEA, America and Asia Pacific distributed 3,117, 2,728 and 1,899 vehicles respectively. As regards the individual markets, the United States remains in first place (2,342 deliveries), followed by Germany (709), the United Kingdom (688), the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao (643), Japan (434), Middle East (370) and Italy (336). Lamborghini also expects to achieve positive results in terms of numbers in the last quarter of 2023.

