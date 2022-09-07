Landi Renzo Spa has announced the early termination of the unexercised auction. A transaction involving a number of shares corresponding to approximately 4.195% of the total number of new shares offered resulting from the capital increase. The news was announced by the same group with an official note.

“Following what was communicated on 30 August 2022, Landi Renzo announces that, as part of the offer on Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, today, through the auction of the unopted subscription of n. 4,718,936 new ordinary shares of the Company corresponding to approximately 4.195% of the total New Shares offered resulting from the capital increase resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 29 April 2022 and whose final conditions were determined by the Board of Directors of the Company on 11 July 2022, and which give the right to subscribe a total amount equal to approximately Euro 2,501,036.08 of the Capital Increase in progress ”, the company wrote in the note.

The exercise of the Inopted Rights acquired as part of the Offer on the Stock Exchange on Euronext Milan and, consequently, the subscription of the related New Shares, must be carried out, under penalty of forfeiture, by and no later than 7 September 2022. will be made available to buyers through the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli SpA and may be used for the subscription of the New Shares at the price of Euro 0.53 (including premium) each, in the ratio of 1 New Share for each 1 Inoptate right exercised.