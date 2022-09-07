Home Business Landi Renzo, the offer of unexercised rights closed in advance
Business

Landi Renzo, the offer of unexercised rights closed in advance

by admin

Landi Renzo Spa has announced the early termination of the unexercised auction. A transaction involving a number of shares corresponding to approximately 4.195% of the total number of new shares offered resulting from the capital increase. The news was announced by the same group with an official note.

“Following what was communicated on 30 August 2022, Landi Renzo announces that, as part of the offer on Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, today, through the auction of the unopted subscription of n. 4,718,936 new ordinary shares of the Company corresponding to approximately 4.195% of the total New Shares offered resulting from the capital increase resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 29 April 2022 and whose final conditions were determined by the Board of Directors of the Company on 11 July 2022, and which give the right to subscribe a total amount equal to approximately Euro 2,501,036.08 of the Capital Increase in progress ”, the company wrote in the note.

The exercise of the Inopted Rights acquired as part of the Offer on the Stock Exchange on Euronext Milan and, consequently, the subscription of the related New Shares, must be carried out, under penalty of forfeiture, by and no later than 7 September 2022. will be made available to buyers through the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli SpA and may be used for the subscription of the New Shares at the price of Euro 0.53 (including premium) each, in the ratio of 1 New Share for each 1 Inoptate right exercised.

You may also like

Huawei’s new aircraft equipped with satellite communication technology...

Huawei releases new phone, which is good for...

Rivian and Lucid among the new entries in...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 06.09.2022

Xiamen will add another listed company, Xiamen Enterprise...

Climate change: G7 countries behind except Italy and...

Wall Street: futures accelerate to the upside, Nasdaq...

Single Universal Check: in the first 5 months...

Price alert, Coldiretti: spending on food imports grows...

Telecom Italia: CDP inclined to postpone the offer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy