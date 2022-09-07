On September 7, 2022, the Bailu solar term will arrive as scheduled.
“The dew will be white from tonight, and the night will be cool from this day.” As the fifteenth solar term in the twenty-four solar terms of the lunar calendar and the third solar term in autumn, the arrival of the Bailu solar term marks the end of Meng Qiu and the beginning of Mid-Autumn. At this time, crops are about to mature and the “Autumn Tigers” will leave. In most areas, the sky is clear, the clouds are light and the wind is light, which is a good time for autumn tours to enjoy the scenery.
“The frost and the cold have not yet settled, and the condensed leaves are still flowing.” “The fading lotus rolls and the jade glitters, and the west wind is cold overnight.”… A drop of dew condenses a cool autumn. In this most beautiful season written by the poet, we might as well make a cup of white dew tea, try to slow down life, and feel this beautiful early autumn with all our hearts!
Xinhua Daily · Junction reporter Ji Shuxia Wei Wei / Copywriter Yang Xiaolong / Graphics
