Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price Is Mainly Steady, The Transaction Is Overall Weak

Billet screw price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 20, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread was 4030 yuan and the billet 3640 yuan was 390 yuan, which was the same as the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3930 yuan on September 20 and the closing price of the main future thread at 3659 yuan is 271 yuan, an increase of 17 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 20, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin were mainly stable.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,454 yuan, down 5 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price was 4,056 yuan, down 3 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high wire (6mm) 4860 yuan, stable; 3rd grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4080 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high wire 4430 yuan, stable; 3rd grade rebar 3910 yuan, stable .

The market opened today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,030 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7,700 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3930 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 18,650 tons on September 20, a decrease of 3,050 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream of first-line resources is 4180-4190 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4140-4180 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4130-4140 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 21.

