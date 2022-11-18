Lange Futures Receives Report: Thread Futures Shows Strong Volatility and Market Demand is OK

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 18, the thread main force closed at 3716 at 2301, up 12 points, or 0.32%, and reduced its position by 10.15 million lots;Hot rollThe main force closed at 3807 at 2301, up 31 points, or 0.82%, and increased its position by 2,700 lots;iron oreStone main force 2301 closed at 753.5, up 24.0 points, or 3.29%, and increased its position by 57,100 lots;CokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2786.5, up 34.0 points, or 1.24%, with a position of 6,000 lots.

[Excellent export performance of Masteel’s H-beams]In the first 10 months of this year, Masteel’s H-beam export production orders reached 400,000 tons (including 127,000 tons of heavy-duty H-beams), and the total export volume increased by 15% over the same period, especially in the South American market. A record high of 55,000 tons. At the moment when the steel market situation is extremely severe, the sales of Maanshan Iron and Steel’s H-beam steel have maintained a good trend of rising against the trend and making steady progress.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 18, 11 building material traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 13,302 tons, an increase of 3,152 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. The 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 21,300 tons, an increase of 3,700 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang is stable, and the current mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang, Guangdong 4030-4040, Liugang Wangang 3990-4020, Hegang Xilin 3980-4000. It is expected that the market will continue to rise slightly in the next trading day.

