Business

by admin
Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate within a narrow range and spot is weak and stable

On the 30th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3750 and closed at 3758, with a maximum of 3765 and a minimum of 3735, a drop of 18 or 0.48%;Hot roll2301 opening 3870 closing 3869 highest 3882 lowest 3846 fell 5 or 0.13%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 770 and closed at 768 at noon, the highest at 773 and the lowest at 765, down 3.5 or 0.45%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2848 and closed at 2844, the highest at 2874.5 and the lowest at 2834.5, down 4 or 0.14%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is weak and stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3810 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4,000 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,844 yuan, a drop of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

