Lange futures closed at present: thread futures showed strong shocks and market demand turned better

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 16, the thread main force 2301 closed at 3742, up 76 points, or 2.07%, and reduced its position by 16,300 lots;Hot rollThe main force closed at 3810 at 2301, up 44 points, or 1.17%, and increased its position by 7,500 lots;iron oreStone main force 2301 closed at 734.0, up 15.5 points, or 2.16%, and increased its position by 16,100 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2780.5, up 46.5 points, or 1.70%, with a position of 7,000 lots.

[Iron ore ships turn to transport coal to cope with sluggish economic environment]As the global energy crisis spurs greater demand for coal, some cargo ships suffering from weak demand for iron ore in China are looking for a more profitable alternative. Some miners and traders are slashing iron ore shipments and rerouting their own bulkers to coal routes to shore up profits. The freight switch comes against the backdrop of a deepening crisis in the steel market, dampening hopes of a recovery in iron ore demand.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 16, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 19,617 tons, an increase of 1,334 tons from the previous trading day, and the transaction was good. The 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 21,300 tons, a decrease of 800 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang rose by 20. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Guangdong 4050-4060, Liugang Wangang 4000-4050, Hegang Xilin 3980-4000. It is expected that the market will continue to rise slightly in the next trading day.

