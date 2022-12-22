Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is poor

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 22, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,850 yuan and the steel billet of 3,730 yuan was 120 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on December 22, the base price of Zhongtian screw thread was 4020 yuan and the main futures screw was closed at 3961. The basis difference was 59 yuan, an increase of 63 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 22, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market was mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4565 yuan, an increase of 2 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4052 yuan, up 1 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4960 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 3920 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4580 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4000 yuan, up 10 Yuan.

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3850 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 3400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4020 yuan. According to statistics from Lange Iron and Steel Network, on December 22, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 7,260 tons, a decrease of 5,240 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4220-4240 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4200-4220 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4180-4200 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 23.

