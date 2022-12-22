Home Sports FIFA’s year-end national team ranking: the national football team has dropped to 80th, and the hope of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has increased.
On December 22, Beijing time, FIFA officially announced the latest national team ranking, which is also the year-end ranking for 2022. In this list,There is no increase or decrease in the points of the Chinese national team. The latest points are still 1305.06 points. The world ranking has dropped by 1 to 80th, and the Asian ranking is still 11th.

Worldwide, Brazil, which stopped at the top 8 of the World Cup, still ranks first, World Cup champion Argentina rises to second, runner-up France rises to third, Belgium and England rank fourth and fifth, third runner-up Croatia rises to seventh, third runner-up Morocco Jumping from 22nd to 11th, Japan entered the top 20 in the world.

The previous world ranking was updated on October 6. During this period, the national football team did not have a national team match, so the points did not change. However, because the Gabon team’s points increased and surpassed the national football team, the national football team fell one.

Among the top 14 Asian countries, Japan ranks first, followed by Iran and South Korea; and there are three countries behind China, namely Jordan, Bahrain and Syria.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the number of teams participating in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be expanded to 48 participating teams. The top two in the group + the eight best third in the group will advance to the knockout round, and the number of games will increase to 104.

The current allocation of places on each continent: 16 places in Europe, 9 places in Africa, 8 places in Asia, 6 places in North America (including 3 hosts), 6 places in South America, 1 place in Oceania and 2 play-off places.

Among them, there are 8 qualified places in Asia. According to the current team ranking,China‘s national football team ranks 11th. As long as it surpasses Uzbekistan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, it may enter the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

