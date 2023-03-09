Status: 09.03.2023 10:55 p.m

Best chances for West Ham United and OGC Nice in the Conference League – both teams win their first legs away. Florence also won.

The southern French from Nice win 1-0 at Sheriff Tiraspol. Amraoui scored the only goal of the day in injury time in the first half (45+3).

Conference League Round of 16

arrow right

West Ham United with Thilo Kehrer won 2-0 in Larnaca. Antonio scored both goals for the “Hammers” (36th, 45th + 2).

Win Florence and Poznan

In the third early game of the evening, RSC Anderlecht and FC Villarreal drew 1-1. Trigueros had given the Spaniards the lead (28′), Dreyer was able to equalize for the home side after just under an hour (57′).

In the evening games there were two draws and two winners. KAA Gent and Istanbul Basaksehir drew 1-1 – Orban (35′) and Okaka (16′) scored. And the match between FC Basel and Slovan Bratislava ended 2:2. Here Amdouni (6th) and Zeqiri (40th) were successful for the Swiss, Medvedev (17th) and Abubakarai (71st) each equalized for the Slovaks.

Lech Posen, on the other hand, beat Djurgarden 2-0 after goals from Milic (39′) and Marchwinski (82′), Fiorentina defeated Sivasspor 1-0 with a goal from Barak (69′).

AZ Alkmaar had already won 2-1 at Lazio Roma on Tuesday (March 7th, 2023).