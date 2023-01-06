Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, most spot stocks follow up

On the 6th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4031 and closed at 4113, with the highest at 4115 and the lowest at 4023, up 112 or 2.8%;Hot roll2305 opening 4100 closing 4158 highest 4160 lowest 4090 up 102 or 2.51%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 845 and closed at 848.5 at noon, with a maximum of 850 and a minimum of 832, an increase of 9 or 1.07%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2626 and closed at 2660, the highest at 2663 and the lowest at 2588 rose 56 or 2.15%;

In terms of spot goods: most of the domestic market prices have followed up today, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3970 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4090 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4130 yuan, up 10 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,080 yuan, an increase of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

