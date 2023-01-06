Home Entertainment Prince Harry’s New Book Reveals Physical Squall With Brother William – WSJ
Britain’s Buckingham Palace remained silent on Thursday, hoping to weather a media storm sparked by excerpts from Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir. Prince Harry claims in the book that he was pushed to the ground during an altercation with his brother, Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

In his book “Spare,” Prince Harry details a series of feuds with Prince William, according to a Spanish-language version of the book reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Prince Harry at one point referred to Prince William as his “mortal enemy”. In an excerpt, Prince Harry described a violent altercation in 2019 in which he said Prince William grabbed him by the collar, ripped off his necklace and knocked him to the ground. The excerpt was first published by Britain’s Guardian newspaper on Thursday.

Prince Harry says he fell on a dog bowl and it shattered, leaving a scar on his back. According to the book, Prince William later apologized and told Prince Harry not to tell his wife Meghan Markle about the physical altercation.

