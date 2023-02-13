Lange Futures Noon Post: Futures fluctuate and the spot drops slightly

On the 13th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4074 and closed at 4026, with a maximum of 4080 and a minimum of 4013, a drop of 32 or 0.79%;Hot roll2305 opened 4140 closed 4118 highest 4154 lowest 4106 fell 23 or 0.56%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 862.5 and closed at 854.5 in the afternoon, with a maximum of 867 and a minimum of 847, a drop of 6 or 0.7%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened 2752 and closed at 2695, the highest 2760 and the lowest 2685 fell 66 or 2.39%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price fell slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4030 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4090 yuan, down 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4130 yuan, down 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,094 yuan, a drop of 16 yuan from the previous trading day.

