On February 12, an earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei reported feeling the earthquake. ​​​​(Internet picture)

[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023]Following the earthquake in Heyuan City, Guangdong Province on the 11th, another earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing on the 12th. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei reported feeling the earthquake.​​​​

The China Earthquake Network officially determined that at 16:42 on February 12, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing (39.76 degrees north latitude, 115.63 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 14 kilometers.

The earthquake in Fangshan, Beijing caused heated discussions. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei commented that the earthquake was felt locally.

Beijing netizen “Shidu 6868 Swimming Pool Homestay”: Shidu (southwest of Fangshan District, Beijing) felt the earthquake.

Hebei netizen “_100,000 milliliters-“: Zhangjiakou also felt it.

“Outside the 10-mile long pavilion”: I felt a shake, and thought it was an illusion.

“Basic program main content”: The booming sound of seismic wave propagation can be heard.

“Minjie233”: Just felt it, like a strong wind blowing.

“A cute little black star”: The phone seems to be out of focus for a while.

The China Earthquake Network officially determined that at 10:41 on February 11, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 11 kilometers. The epicenter was located near Yuanxi Street, Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, 157 kilometers away from downtown Guangzhou.

According to local monitoring in Heyuan, when the earthquake occurred, the ground shook violently and the earthquake was felt strongly. Netizens in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Huizhou, Shantou, Meizhou, Heyuan, Dongguan and other places said they felt the earthquake.

Surveillance video of Heyuan residents’ home recorded a thrilling scene. At the moment when the earthquake happened, a child was sitting on the sofa playing with a mobile phone. A parent suddenly rushed over in panic, holding the child’s leg upside down, and ran wildly. As he rushed out of the house to escape, the child’s head seemed to be dragged to the ground.

As of 11:54, a total of 70 aftershocks had occurred.

