Home News Earthquake in Fangshan, Beijing: Netizens in Beijing and Hebei report feeling the shock | Netizens in Beijing and Hebei | The Epoch Times
News

Earthquake in Fangshan, Beijing: Netizens in Beijing and Hebei report feeling the shock | Netizens in Beijing and Hebei | The Epoch Times

by admin
Earthquake in Fangshan, Beijing: Netizens in Beijing and Hebei report feeling the shock | Netizens in Beijing and Hebei | The Epoch Times

On February 12, an earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei reported feeling the earthquake. ​​​​(Internet picture)

[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023]Following the earthquake in Heyuan City, Guangdong Province on the 11th, another earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing on the 12th. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei reported feeling the earthquake.​​​​

The China Earthquake Network officially determined that at 16:42 on February 12, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake occurred in Fangshan District, Beijing (39.76 degrees north latitude, 115.63 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 14 kilometers.

The earthquake in Fangshan, Beijing caused heated discussions. Some netizens in Beijing and Hebei commented that the earthquake was felt locally.

Beijing netizen “Shidu 6868 Swimming Pool Homestay”: Shidu (southwest of Fangshan District, Beijing) felt the earthquake.

Hebei netizen “_100,000 milliliters-“: Zhangjiakou also felt it.

“Outside the 10-mile long pavilion”: I felt a shake, and thought it was an illusion.

“Basic program main content”: The booming sound of seismic wave propagation can be heard.

“Minjie233”: Just felt it, like a strong wind blowing.

“A cute little black star”: The phone seems to be out of focus for a while.

The China Earthquake Network officially determined that at 10:41 on February 11, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 11 kilometers. The epicenter was located near Yuanxi Street, Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, 157 kilometers away from downtown Guangzhou.

According to local monitoring in Heyuan, when the earthquake occurred, the ground shook violently and the earthquake was felt strongly. Netizens in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Huizhou, Shantou, Meizhou, Heyuan, Dongguan and other places said they felt the earthquake.

See also  Tencent’s “99 Charity Days” raised a total of 4.169 billion yuan in donations

Surveillance video of Heyuan residents’ home recorded a thrilling scene. At the moment when the earthquake happened, a child was sitting on the sofa playing with a mobile phone. A parent suddenly rushed over in panic, holding the child’s leg upside down, and ran wildly. As he rushed out of the house to escape, the child’s head seemed to be dragged to the ground.

As of 11:54, a total of 70 aftershocks had occurred.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#

You may also like

The Zonal Nacional Sub-15 begins

After the new year, 12 professors at Peking...

They put the Simón Bolívar airport area in...

The health reform

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing resume normal...

Brazil, undefeated champion of the South American Sub-20

Manchester City responds on the pitch: they beat...

Marches and sit-ins this February 13, 14 and...

The Kansas City Chiefs take the Super Bowl...

[A good start and a good start]Jiangxi: Take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy