Lange futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at high levels and spot prices rise slightly
On the 9th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4105 and closed at 4090, with a maximum of 4140 and a minimum of 4075, an increase of 20 or 0.49%;Hot roll2305 opening 4165 closing 4152 highest 4200 lowest 4135 up 20 or 0.48%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 845 and closed at 820 at noon, with a maximum of 846.5 and a minimum of 815.5, a drop of 24 or 2.84%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2685 and closed at 2719, the highest at 2740.5 and the lowest at 2670.5, up 84 or 3.19%;
In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price rose slightly, specifically
Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3990 yuan, stable;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4130 yuan; up 20 yuan;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; up 20 yuan;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan, up 20 yuan;
Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4180 yuan, up 20 yuan.
According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,110 yuan, an increase of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.
