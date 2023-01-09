Archbishop Penacchio, Apostolic Nuncio presided over the ceremony in Warsaw in memory of Pope Benedict XVI, who died on December 31 last year. In his homily, Archbishop Gadeski, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, called Benedict XVI “one of the most famous theologians of the 20th century and a great witness of the faith.”

(Vatican News Network) The Polish Church held a mass on January 7 to express its gratitude for the life of Benedict XVI and the pastoral ministry of the Pope. The Mass was presided over by Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, Nuncio of the Holy See, and Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, President of the Polish Bishops Conference, preached at the Mass. He called Benedict XVI one of the most famous theologians of the 20th century and a great witness of the faith.

Archbishop Gardeschi underscores Benedict XVI’s commitment to the indissoluble nature of marriage, the strengthening of interreligious relations, the eradication of sexual abuse of minors in the Church and the teaching of the lay faithful in political life in the missionary sphere responsibilities in. “Benedict XVI loved Christ all his life. He valued the truth and understood that truth is the foundation of all Gospel values,” said the archbishop.

Archbishop Penacchio, Apostolic Nuncio, emphasized at the end of the Mass that as priest and theologian, and subsequently as leader of the Catholic Church, Benedict XVI was “a collaborator of truth” and “a teacher of catechesis and liturgy”. “We are filled with gratitude for the life of Pope Benedict and fulfill his last wish today: ‘Remember me in your prayers.’ We will remember him”. More than 50 bishops, government officials, lay people and religious from all over Poland took part in this thank-you action.

