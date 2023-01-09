Xinhua News Agency, Shenzhen/Hong Kong, January 9th, title: Smooth and orderly looking forward to the future – the mainland and Hong Kong ports have begun to resume normal customs clearance for personnel

In the early morning of the 8th, a shuttle bus carrying 27 Hong Kong outbound passengers left the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. After driving for about 40 minutes, it arrived at the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at 0:42. This is also the first batch of Hong Kong inbound tourists welcomed by the mainland ports that day.

“Finally, this day has come. The customs clearance is very smooth. I’m so happy.” Zhang Haihua, a Hong Kong inbound passenger who walked into the inspection hall, said happily.

On the 8th, many ports in the Mainland and Hong Kong began to resume normal personnel exchanges in stages and in an orderly manner. This is the first step in the orderly return of customs clearance between the Mainland and Hong Kong after nearly three years.

On January 8, a Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge shuttle bus bound for Zhuhai from Hong Kong entered Zhuhai (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Dawei

In Hong Kong, seven sea, land and air entry and exit ports will be opened in the first phase, covering the Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen Bay Port currently in operation, as well as the reopened Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, China Ferry Terminal, Man Kam To Port and Lok Ma Chau Branch Line/Futian Port.

In the early morning of the 8th, a long queue formed early at the Lok Ma Chau feeder port in Hong Kong. Everyone discussed the arrangements for going home, and some took out their mobile phones to take selfies. In the first phase of the three Shenzhen-Hong Kong land ports including this port, a maximum of 50,000 Hong Kong residents can go north and enter the mainland every day.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been at home for the Chinese New Year. This time I can have a long vacation, and my parents are very happy.” Mr. Guo, who has not returned to his hometown in Shanxi for almost two years, said that after hearing the news that Hong Kong and Shenzhen will resume normal customs clearance a few days ago, he immediately I made an appointment for myself and my girlfriend.

On January 8, people took the MTR to arrive at the Lok Ma Chau Port in Hong Kong.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Xiaowei

On the opposite side of Shenzhen Futian Port, red lanterns and slogans of “warm welcome” are hung everywhere, creating a warm home experience and a strong New Year atmosphere for customs clearance passengers.

At 6:36 in the morning, at the arrival hall on the second floor of Futian Port, Mr. Zhuang, a Hong Kong tourist, officially passed through the border inspection channel and became the first passenger to enter through Futian Port that day. “I am very happy and lucky to be the first passenger to clear the customs. I haven’t been back to Hailufeng’s hometown for more than two years, and I plan to go back for the New Year,” he said.

At about 7 o’clock, as more gates were opened one after another, the flow of inbound people in Shenzhen increased. Everyone was carrying luggage and backpacks, and some of them were traveling together. “Finally back to normal customs clearance. Yesterday I was so excited that I didn’t fall asleep all night, and I tasted the familiar taste again.” Mr. Yu, a Hong Kong citizen, told reporters that this time he returned to the mainland to visit relatives. It took a few minutes, and the entire customs clearance process today took only ten minutes, which was very smooth.

This is the anticipation of the reunion. “I want to stay at home until the Chinese New Year”, “Mom, I’ll be home soon”, “I want to see Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve”… In various ports and channels, gathering and anticipation are the most frequently mentioned topics.

Mr. Feng, a Hong Kong citizen working in Shenzhen, took a taxi to Futian Port early in the morning and waited in line for customs clearance. He said that due to the epidemic, he had not returned to Hong Kong for a long time, and he was very excited today. He wanted to reunite with his family when he returned this time.

This is the hope for the future. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Legislative Council member Liang Xihe and his team went to Dongguan and other places after customs clearance at the Shenzhen Bay Port to carry out exchanges and study, and inspect local policies on Hong Kong youth entrepreneurship.

On January 8, passengers from Hong Kong entered through Shenzhen Futian Port.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

“Resuming normal customs clearance can greatly increase the opportunities for youth exchanges in the Mainland and Hong Kong, and better promote the development of everyone’s interaction. Our team can’t wait to go to the Mainland to learn about the latest situation, and then give feedback to Hong Kong citizens, especially to let Hong Kong youth better understand the Greater Bay Area and the Greater Bay Area. The latest developments in the Mainland.” Liang Xi said.

Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao and SAR government officials inspected the Lok Ma Chau feeder port in Hong Kong on the morning of the 8th. They believed that the overall operation was smooth and the customs clearance process was safe, smooth and orderly. He said that he and many citizens hope to go to Guangdong as soon as possible, “everyone communicates, promotes the development of the Greater Bay Area, and promotes the cooperation between the two places.”

According to relevant arrangements, Shenzhen and Hong Kong will conduct an analysis on the overall implementation of the first phase within one week after the resumption of customs clearance. On the basis of the consensus reached by the two parties, we will study and arrange the implementation of the second phase of customs clearance arrangements.

In the past few days, from Qianhai and Hetao in Shenzhen to Hengqin in Zhuhai and Nansha in Guangzhou, new plans for urban construction, new blueprints for industrial development, new progress in infrastructure, and new measures for people’s livelihood protection have been announced one after another. I look forward to the huge development momentum that will be released.

“As the flow of people, goods, capital, and information between the Mainland and Hong Kong accelerates again, wider, deeper, and higher-level cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong is also expected.” Vice President of China (Shenzhen) Comprehensive Development Research Institute Dean Liu Guohong said.

