Captured for assaulting his partner in Acevedo, Huila

A dramatic event took place in the municipality of Acevedo, where a 21-year-old man was arrested for physically and verbally assaulting his sentimental partner.

The incident began when the attacker, who was riding a motorcycle, picked up his partner on the road that connects Pitalito with Acevedo. According to the victim’s testimony, the man began to insult and hit her while she was driving. The situation became even more alarming when the subject began to carry out dangerous maneuvers on the motorcycle, even stating that he was going to kill himself.

The victim reported that in a section of the road, the attacker continued his violent behavior, eventually stopping in a sector of Acevedo. There, in front of several witnesses, the man hit his partner on various parts of the body. The citizens present, dismayed by the scene, made the decision to alert the Police.

In response to the call from the neighbors, the police officers quickly went to the place and proceeded to arrest the individual. Now, the captured must face charges for the crime of domestic violence, while the victim receives the care and support necessary to overcome this traumatic situation.

From the Huila Police Department, the vital role that citizens play in reporting acts of gender violence and providing information to the authorities is highlighted. This case underscores the importance of a society committed to security and the fight against violence, especially in situations where the victims are at risk.