Home » Valditara: “I believe in an alliance between teachers, ds, ATA, families and students so that the school is authoritative”
News

Valditara: “I believe in an alliance between teachers, ds, ATA, families and students so that the school is authoritative”

by admin
Valditara: “I believe in an alliance between teachers, ds, ATA, families and students so that the school is authoritative”

“I strongly believe in an alliance for the Italian school that involves teachers, managers, staff, families, students and obviously that is continually animated by a spirit that gives it more and more authority”. So the minister of education and merit Giuseppe Valditara, today in Reggio Calabria – reports the Corriere della Calabria – at the V Congress of the Ugl Scuola which saw the confirmation of the secretary Ornella Cuzzupi.

The intent for the minister is “bring the culture of respect into the classrooms and give centrality to the professional figure of all the operators who work for our children. Anyone who contributes to giving our young people a future performs a noble function, it is the most beautiful job in the world and therefore must be valued“.

Valditara underlined that this is what he has tried to start in these first months of government: “from the contract, to the insurance for all school workers, actions that aim to restore dignity to workers who were previously marginalized within the Public Administration“.

See also  North Kivu: MONUSCO and P-DRRCS facilitate the reintegration of a new group of ex-combatants - Capsud.net

You may also like

Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Focuses on Strengthening Party...

Edict 2nd. notice Bernain Martinez Lozano

Birkenstock, L Catterton studies the over 6 billion...

Incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanayama’s bodyguards...

Police Officer Injured and Man Killed in Shooting...

Lucas Gnecco will be remembered for his works...

Exoprimal, crossplay will have a major limitation on...

The ‘first’ truck from Russia reached Pakistan under...

“All Inclusive”, the first Colombian film to win...

Apricot and lemon jam recipe from cook Tetyana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy