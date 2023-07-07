Valditara: “I believe in an alliance between teachers, ds, ATA, families and students so that the school is authoritative”

“I strongly believe in an alliance for the Italian school that involves teachers, managers, staff, families, students and obviously that is continually animated by a spirit that gives it more and more authority”. So the minister of education and merit Giuseppe Valditara, today in Reggio Calabria – reports the Corriere della Calabria – at the V Congress of the Ugl Scuola which saw the confirmation of the secretary Ornella Cuzzupi.

The intent for the minister is “bring the culture of respect into the classrooms and give centrality to the professional figure of all the operators who work for our children. Anyone who contributes to giving our young people a future performs a noble function, it is the most beautiful job in the world and therefore must be valued“.

Valditara underlined that this is what he has tried to start in these first months of government: “from the contract, to the insurance for all school workers, actions that aim to restore dignity to workers who were previously marginalized within the Public Administration“.

