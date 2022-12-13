Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures shocks weaken and spot prices are stable, medium and small | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Noon News: Futures volatility weakens and spot prices drop steadily

On the 13th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 3935 and closed at 3913, with a maximum of 3959 and a minimum of 3908, a drop of 35 or 0.89%;Hot roll2305 opened 4036 closed 4000 the highest 4067 the lowest 3993 fell 47 or 1.16%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 802.5 and closed at 793 at noon, the highest at 806 and the lowest at 789, or 17 or 2.10%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2960 and closed at 2907, the highest at 2986 and the lowest at 2898 fell 68.5 or 2.30%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are stable and slightly down, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3800 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3900 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3920 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4080 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,912 yuan, a drop of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

