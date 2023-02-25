A lifer escapes from the maximum security prison in Nuoro

And Apulian prisoner of about 40 years sentenced tolife sentence he managed to escape climbing over the wall of the maximum security prison of Badu ‘e Carros in Nuoro. The Juicesthe autonomous prison police union, explaining that the dynamics of the incident are being investigated while the prison police personnel are engaged in research on the territory.

The escaped is Marco Raduanborn in 1984, called “balloon”, apical element of the homonymous Montanari clan, hegemonic in the territory not only of the Gargano. Held under the 416 bis per homocide and violation of the gun law.

“On several occasions we had reported the shortage of prison police personnel – reports Luca Fais, regional secretary for Sardinia of the autonomous prison police union – which prevented us from ensuring scrupulous supervision in view of the type of prisoners held in the Nuoro institute. In Sardinia there are 4 institutes that keep high security prisoners belonging to the top ranks of organized crime and all are in great difficulty due to the lack of personnel”.

Per Donato Capecegeneral secretary of Sappe, “what happened is of unheard-of gravity and it is the consequence of the wicked dismantling of prison security policies. The penitentiary system, for adults and minors, is crumbling more every day. Sappe has been denouncing for some time that the internal security of prisons has been annihilated by wicked measures such as dynamic vigilance and an open regime, having removed the sentinels of the penitentiary surveillance police from the prison walls, the lack of police officers prisons, the lack of funding for anti-intrusion and anti-climbing services”.

According to the secretary general of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police, Gennarino De Fazio “the fugitive would have descended in the most classic of ways, with knotted sheetsand would have vanished. This, in the disastrous prison system, is the umpteenth confirmation of the inadequacy of the special circuit also defined, at this point improperly, as high security but whose security is certainly more fugitive than today’s escaped prisoner and which, moreover, causes as a side effect, the inflation of the 41-bis restriction to hard prison”.

“18,000 penitentiary police personnel lacking, inadequate equipment – De Fazio denounces – non-existent or non-functioning technological and electronic systems: this is the current state of prisons. While since the government took office we have been waiting to be summoned by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, or at least by the delegate undersecretary, Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove”.

